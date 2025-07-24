Hilltop Holdings Inc. Q2 Income Advances

(RTTNews) - hilltop holdings inc. (HTH) announced a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $36.07 million, or $0.57 per share. This compares with $20.33 million, or $0.31 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 4.8% to $197.18 million from $207.14 million last year.

hilltop holdings inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $36.07 Mln. vs. $20.33 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.57 vs. $0.31 last year. -Revenue: $197.18 Mln vs. $207.14 Mln last year.

