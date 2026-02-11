Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?

Have you been paying attention to shares of Hilltop Holdings (HTH)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 13.3% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $40.41 in the previous session. Hilltop Holdings has gained 16.9% since the start of the year compared to the 2.3% move for the Zacks Finance sector and the 10.3% return for the Zacks Banks - Southeast industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on January 29, 2026, Hilltop Holdings reported EPS of $0.69 versus consensus estimate of $0.46.

For the current fiscal year, Hilltop Holdings is expected to post earnings of $2.16 per share on $1.27 in revenues. This represents a -18.18% change in EPS on a -1.31% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $2.39 per share on $1.33 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 10.8% and 4.8%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Though Hilltop Holdings has recently hit a 52-week high, what is next for Hilltop Holdings? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Hilltop Holdings has a Value Score of A. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are D and B, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 18.4X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is a premium to the peer industry average of 11.4X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 19.4X versus its peer group's average of 12.7X. This is good enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective, making Hilltop Holdings an interesting choice for value investors.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Hilltop Holdings currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Hilltop Holdings fits the bill. Thus, it seems as though Hilltop Holdings shares could have a bit more room to run in the near term.

How Does HTH Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of HTH have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (TCBX). TCBX has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value Score of B, a Growth Score of C, and a Momentum Score of C.

Earnings were strong last quarter. Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. beat our consensus estimate by 13.33%, and for the current fiscal year, TCBX is expected to post earnings of $4.00 per share on revenue of $249.2 million.

Shares of Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. have gained 13.2% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 10.73X and a P/CF of 14.46X.

The Banks - Southeast industry is in the top 22% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for HTH and TCBX, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (TCBX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.