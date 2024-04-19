Hilltop Holdings (HTH) Stock Up on Q1 Earnings Beat, Cost Down

Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. HTH rose 2% in after-hours trading following the release of better-than-expected first-quarter 2024 results. Earnings of 42 cents per share handily beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 28 cents. The bottom line improved 5% from the prior-year quarter.



Results benefited from higher non-interest income and a fall in expenses. Also, the solid profitability and capital ratios, along with provision benefit, provided support. However, a fall in net interest income (NII), coupled with a decline in loans and deposit balances, acted as spoilsports.



Net income attributable to common stockholders was $27.7 million, up 7.2% year over year.

Revenues Improve & Expenses Decline Marginally

Quarterly net revenues were $285.2 million, which improved marginally year over year. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $275.4 million.



NII declined 14.9% to $103.6 million. Our estimate for the metric was $109 million.

Net interest margin (NIM) (taxable-equivalent basis) was 2.87%, down 41 basis points (bps). We had expected NIM to be 2.93%.



Non-interest income was $181.6 million, up 11.8% year over year. The growth was driven by a rise in all components except mortgage loan origination fees. We had projected the metric to be $166.2 million.



Non-interest expenses declined marginally to $250 million. We projected a total non-interest expense of $247.8 million.



As of Mar 31, 2024, net loans held for investment were $8 billion, a marginal decline sequentially. Total deposits were $10.9 billion, down 1.6%. Our estimates for net loans held for investment and total deposits were $8.1 billion and $11 billion, respectively.

Credit Quality: A Mixed Bag

In the first quarter of 2024, Hilltop Holdings recorded a provision benefit of $2.9 million against $2.3 million of provision for credit losses in the prior-year quarter.



As of Mar 31, 2024, non-performing assets, as a percentage of total assets, were 0.43%, which increased 25 bps from the year-ago quarter.

Profitability & Capital Ratios Improve

Return on average assets at the end of the reported quarter was 0.74%, up from the prior year quarter’s 0.69%. The return on average stockholders’ equity was 5.23%, which rose from 5.12%.

The common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 19.73% as of Mar 31, 2024, up from 17.99% in the corresponding period of 2023. The total capital ratio was 22.79%, up from the year-ago period’s 20.75%.

Share Repurchase Update

During the reported quarter, the company repurchased 0.32 million shares for $9.9 million at an average price of $31.04 per share.

Our Take

Hilltop Holdings has been benefiting from its efforts to improve non-interest income. Additionally, manageable expense levels and lower provisions for credit losses will aid financials. However, a decline in NII and lower loans and deposit balances are near-term concerns.

Hilltop Holdings currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Performance of Other Banks

BankUnited, Inc.’s BKU first-quarter 2024 earnings of 64 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 62 cents. In the prior-year quarter, the company had reported earnings of 70 cents. The just-reported quarter’s earnings included expenses related to FDIC special assessment.



BKU’s results were aided by an increase in non-interest income and deposits and a decline in provisions. However, lower NII and loan balance, along with higher expenses, were the undermining factors.



First Horizon Corporation’s FHN first-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of 35 cents surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny. However, the figure declined 22.2% year over year.



FHN’s results primarily benefited from the rise in fee income. However, a fall in NII and loan balances, coupled with a rise in operating expenses, was an undermining factor.

