Hilltop Holdings (HTH) Stock Down Despite Q1 Earnings Beat
Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s HTH first-quarter 2020 earnings of 51 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 35 cents. Also, the bottom line compared favorably with the prior-year quarter’s earnings of 36 cents.
The results reflected an improvement in revenues and a strong balance sheet position. However, higher operating expenses and a drastic rise in credit costs were major headwinds. These were enough to hurt investor sentiments. The company’s shares declined 7.8%, after the announcement of results last week.
Net income applicable to common stockholders was $49.6 million, up 28% from the prior-year quarter.
Revenues Improve, Costs Rise
Net revenues were $382 million, increasing 17.8% year over year.
Net interest income was $110.3 million, up 1.9% from the prior-year quarter. Net interest margin (taxable equivalent basis) was 3.42%, down 28 basis points (bps) from the prior-year quarter.
Non-interest income jumped 25.8% from the year-ago quarter to $271.7 million. This rise was largely driven by a rise in all fee income components, except other income.
Non-interest expenses increased 1.1% from the year-ago quarter to $281.9 million. The increase was mainly due to rise in employees' compensation and benefits costs.
Credit Quality Worsens
Provision for loan losses was $34.5 million, up substantially from $1 million in the prior year quarter. The company built a significant reserve amid coronavirus-related economic uncertainty.
Non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets were 0.66%, up 26 bps. Also, non-performing loans were $87.4 million as of Mar 31, 2020, up significantly from $30.9 million recorded in the comparable period of 2019.
Strong Balance Sheet
As of Mar 31, 2020, Hilltop Holdings’ cash and due from banks was $524.4 million, up 20.9% from the prior quarter. Total shareholders’ equity was $2.2 billion, up 1.6% sequentially.
As of Mar 31, 2020, net loans held for investment decreased 1.1% sequentially to $7.2 billion. However, total deposits were $9.9 billion, up 10.1% from the prior quarter.
Profitability Improve, Capital Ratio Deteriorates
Return on average assets at the end of the reported quarter was 1.47%, up from 1.21% in the prior-year quarter. Also, return on average equity was 9.38%, up from 8.04% in the year-earlier quarter.
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 15.96% as of Mar 31, 2020, down from 16.75% in the corresponding period of 2019. Moreover, total capital ratio was 17.00%, reflecting a fall from 17.64% in the prior-year quarter.
Share Repurchase Update
During the first quarter, Hilltop Holdings repurchased 0.7 million shares at an average price of $21.32 per share.
In light of the uncertain outlook for 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic and its aim of maintaining a strong capital and liquidity position during this period, the company has suspended the share buyback plan.
Our Take
Hilltop Holdings’ top-line growth is expected to remain decent, driven by modest loan demand. While higher costs, low interest rates and coronavirus-related slowdown are major near-term concerns, its strong balance sheet is expected to keep supporting financials.
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Hilltop Holdings Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Hilltop Holdings Inc. Quote
Hilltop Holdings currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Performance of Other Banks
Prosperity Bancshares Inc.’s PB first-quarter 2020 earnings per share of $1.39 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.20. Also, the bottom line increased 17.8% year over year.
Commerce Bancshares, Inc.’s CBSH first-quarter 2020 earnings per share of 44 cents lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 50 cents. Also, the bottom line represents a decline of 45.7% from the prior-year quarter.
Washington Federal’s WAFD second-quarter fiscal 2020 (ended Mar 31) earnings were 49 cents per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 55 cents. The figure also declined 22.2% year over year.
Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?
Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.
Ignited by new referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $6.7 billion to $20.2 billion in 2021. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.
See the pot trades we're targeting>>
Click to get this free report
Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH): Free Stock Analysis Report
Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH): Free Stock Analysis Report
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (PB): Free Stock Analysis Report
Washington Federal, Inc. (WAFD): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.