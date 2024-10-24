Hilltop Holdings (HTH) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2024, Hilltop Holdings (HTH) reported revenue of $305.49 million, down 2.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.46, compared to $0.57 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.06% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $302.29 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.39, the EPS surprise was +17.95%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Hilltop Holdings performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Average Outstanding Balance - Interest-earning assets, gross : $14.68 billion versus $14.63 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

: $14.68 billion versus $14.63 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Net Interest Margin : 3.1% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 2.9%.

: 3.1% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 2.9%. Non-Performing Assets : $94.34 million compared to the $96.75 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $94.34 million compared to the $96.75 million average estimate based on two analysts. Efficiency Ratio : 55.2% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 86.1%.

: 55.2% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 86.1%. Non-Performing Loans : $91.19 million compared to the $91.86 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $91.19 million compared to the $91.86 million average estimate based on two analysts. Net Interest Income (FTE) : $105.62 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $107.45 million.

: $105.62 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $107.45 million. Total Noninterest Income : $200.44 million versus $195.44 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $200.44 million versus $195.44 million estimated by three analysts on average. Net Interest Income : $105.04 million versus $106.85 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $105.04 million versus $106.85 million estimated by three analysts on average. Mortgage loan origination fees : $32.12 million compared to the $35.10 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $32.12 million compared to the $35.10 million average estimate based on two analysts. Securities commissions and fees : $30.43 million compared to the $42.11 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $30.43 million compared to the $42.11 million average estimate based on two analysts. Investment and securities advisory fees and commissions : $42.22 million compared to the $34.68 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $42.22 million compared to the $34.68 million average estimate based on two analysts. Net gains from sale of loans and other mortgage production income: $47.82 million compared to the $51.26 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Shares of Hilltop Holdings have returned -2.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.