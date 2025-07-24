Hilltop Holdings (HTH) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Hilltop Holdings (HTH) reported $303.31 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.1%. EPS of $0.57 for the same period compares to $0.31 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $307.62 million, representing a surprise of -1.4%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +39.02%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.41.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Average Outstanding Balance - Interest-earning assets, gross : $14.72 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $14.95 billion.

: $14.72 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $14.95 billion. Non-accrual loans : $72.74 million versus $86.47 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $72.74 million versus $86.47 million estimated by three analysts on average. Net Interest Margin : 3% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 2.9%.

: 3% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 2.9%. Non-performing assets : $81.89 million compared to the $94.75 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $81.89 million compared to the $94.75 million average estimate based on three analysts. Efficiency Ratio : 55.4% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 86.8%.

: 55.4% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 86.8%. Net Interest Income (FTE) : $111.48 million versus $106.91 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $111.48 million versus $106.91 million estimated by three analysts on average. Net Interest Income : $110.67 million compared to the $106.29 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $110.67 million compared to the $106.29 million average estimate based on three analysts. Total Noninterest Income : $192.63 million versus $201.11 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $192.63 million versus $201.11 million estimated by three analysts on average. Investment and securities advisory fees and commissions : $43.73 million versus $37.05 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $43.73 million versus $37.05 million estimated by two analysts on average. Mortgage loan origination fees : $28.74 million compared to the $30.82 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $28.74 million compared to the $30.82 million average estimate based on two analysts. Noninterest income- Other : $35.18 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $48.96 million.

: $35.18 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $48.96 million. Net gains from sale of loans and other mortgage production income: $51.95 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $54.28 million.

Here is how Hilltop Holdings performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Hilltop Holdings have returned +5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

