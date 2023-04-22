Hilltop Holdings (HTH) Declares $0.16 Dividend

Hilltop Holdings said on April 20, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share ($0.64 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.16 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 9, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 10, 2023 will receive the payment on May 25, 2023.

At the current share price of $30.68 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.09%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.65%, the lowest has been 1.10%, and the highest has been 2.58%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.35 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.27 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.35. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.78%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 459 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hilltop Holdings. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 1.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HTH is 0.15%, an increase of 21.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.66% to 42,320K shares. The put/call ratio of HTH is 0.77, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.96% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hilltop Holdings is $31.28. The forecasts range from a low of $27.27 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 1.96% from its latest reported closing price of $30.68.

The projected annual revenue for Hilltop Holdings is $507MM, a decrease of 59.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.59.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,324K shares representing 5.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,364K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,348K shares, representing an increase of 1.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HTH by 12.81% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,185K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,092K shares, representing an increase of 7.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HTH by 18.68% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,165K shares representing 1.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,148K shares, representing an increase of 1.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HTH by 13.47% over the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,128K shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Hilltop Holdings Background Information

