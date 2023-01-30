Hilltop Holdings (HTH) Declares $0.16 Dividend

Hilltop Holdings said on January 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share ($0.64 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 9, 2023 will receive the payment on February 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.15 per share.

At the most recent share price of $32.42 / share, the stock's dividend yield was 1.97%. Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.37, indicating it is retaining a low percentage of its earnings to reinvest in growth opportunities.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.00%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.95% Downside

As of January 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hilltop Holdings is $28.22. The forecasts range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 12.95% from its latest reported closing price of $32.42.

The projected annual revenue for Hilltop Holdings is $507MM, a decrease of 60.46%. The projected annual EPS is $1.59, a decrease of 1.31%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 465 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hilltop Holdings. This is a decrease of 43 owner(s) or 8.46%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:HTH is 0.1215%, a decrease of 5.5307%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.25% to 42,939K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,324,324 shares representing 5.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,462,196 shares, representing a decrease of 4.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HTH by 9.16% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,348,017 shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,440,657 shares, representing a decrease of 6.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HTH by 9.09% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,147,768 shares representing 1.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,217,590 shares, representing a decrease of 6.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HTH by 8.37% over the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,127,969 shares representing 1.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,091,724 shares representing 1.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,426,276 shares, representing a decrease of 30.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HTH by 22.73% over the last quarter.

