HILLTOP HOLDINGS Earnings Preview: Recent $HTH Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

HILLTOP HOLDINGS ($HTH) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $104,194,377 and earnings of $0.31 per share.

HILLTOP HOLDINGS Insider Trading Activity

HILLTOP HOLDINGS insiders have traded $HTH stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HTH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARTIN BRADLEY WINGES (Hilltop Securities CEO) sold 30,851 shares for an estimated $1,006,051

KEITH E. BORNEMANN (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $80,000

HILLTOP HOLDINGS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 120 institutional investors add shares of HILLTOP HOLDINGS stock to their portfolio, and 62 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

