HILLTOP HOLDINGS Earnings Preview: Recent $HTH Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

HILLTOP HOLDINGS ($HTH) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $104,194,377 and earnings of $0.31 per share.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $HTH stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
HILLTOP HOLDINGS Insider Trading Activity
HILLTOP HOLDINGS insiders have traded $HTH stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HTH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MARTIN BRADLEY WINGES (Hilltop Securities CEO) sold 30,851 shares for an estimated $1,006,051
- KEITH E. BORNEMANN (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $80,000
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
HILLTOP HOLDINGS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 120 institutional investors add shares of HILLTOP HOLDINGS stock to their portfolio, and 62 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS removed 1,450,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $41,513,500
- STATE STREET CORP added 380,762 shares (+14.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,901,216
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 367,564 shares (+85.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,523,357
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 346,420 shares (+1621.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,918,004
- NORTH REEF CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 331,425 shares (-62.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,488,697
- UBS GROUP AG added 330,014 shares (+350.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,448,300
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP removed 240,443 shares (-29.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,883,883
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.