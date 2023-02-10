Hillstream Spikes After Revealing Tumor Inhibition Of Calu-1 Cells With HSB 1216, Pembrolizumab

(RTTNews) - Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. (HILS) shares are surging more than 85 percent on Friday morning trade after the company announced significantly greater tumor inhibition of Calu-1 cells, when grown with human PBMCs and treated with HSB-1216 and Pembrolizumab.

Revealing the evaluation of HSB-1216 with immune checkpoint inhibitors in KRAS G12C-mutated non-small cell lung cancer cells, Calu-1, with Pembrolizumab, an anti-PD-1 antibody, the biotechnology company noted that the initial results showed crosstalk and synergy between an established and validated immuno-oncology pathway, anti-PD-1, and Ferroptosis, a new emerging iron-dependent cell death pathway and mechanism of action for HSB-1216

Currently, shares are at $2.19, up 85.59 percent from the previous close of $1.18

