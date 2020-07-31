US Markets
Hillsborough State AG arrests Tampa teenager for masterminding Twitter hack

Akanksha Rana Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

July 31 (Reuters) - A Tampa teenager was arrested for being the "mastermind" behind the Twitter Inc TWTR.N hack, which compromised the profiles of many prominent personalities and organizations, according to the Hillsborough State Attorney's Office.

"The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Department of Justice conducted a complex nationwide investigation, locating and apprehending the suspect in Hillsborough County," the statement said.

