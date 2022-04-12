Hillman Solutions Slips 9% After Reporting Q1 Preliminary Revenues

Markets
(RTTNews) - Shares of Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN) slipped nearly 9% in extended trading session on Tuesday after the company reported preliminary first-quarter results.

The company said net sales for the first quarter increased to $363.0 million compared to $341.3 million in the prior year quarter. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters currently expect revenues of $358.89 million for the quarter.

Operating income for the first quarter totaled $8.8 million compared to $5.8 million in the prior year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter totaled $44.0 million compared to $47.8 million in the prior year quarter.

Hillman plans to issue its final first quarter 2022 earnings release on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

HLMN closed Tuesday's trading at $11.53, up $0.11 or 0.96%, on the Nasdaq. The stock, however, slipped $1.02 or 8.85% in the after-hours trading.

