HLMN

Hillman Solutions reports Q3 adjusted EPS 16c, consensus 16c

November 05, 2024 — 07:41 am EST

Reports Q3 revenue $393.3M, consensus $387.78M. “Our strong results for the third quarter were driven by efficient operations across the organization while taking great care of our customers,” commented Doug Cahill, Chairman, President and CEO of Hillman. “Our 1,100 field sales and service folks continue to regularly manage the aisle for our customers, and our operations team has done a great job shipping our 114,000 SKUs to our customers on time and in full – demonstrated by our year-to-date fill rate of 95 percent.”

