Hillman Solutions price target raised to $14 from $12 at Baird

Baird raised the firm’s price target on Hillman Solutions (HLMN) to $14 from $12 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm said they delivered solid 3Q24 results, slightly beating on both the top and bottom line. Fourth-quarter guidance also implied slight upside to estimates.

