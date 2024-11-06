Hillman Solutions price target raised to $14 from $12 at Baird

Baird raised the firm’s price target on Hillman Solutions (HLMN) to $14 from $12 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm said they delivered solid 3Q24 results, slightly beating on both the top and bottom line. Fourth-quarter guidance also implied slight upside to estimates.
