Hillman Solutions price target raised to $12 from $10 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Hillman Solutions (HLMN) to $12 from $10 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The firm says margin strength prevailed alongside bolt-on acquisition and new business wins in the quarter.

