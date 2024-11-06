Hillman Solutions price target raised to $12 from $10 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Hillman Solutions (HLMN) to $12 from $10 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The firm says margin strength prevailed alongside bolt-on acquisition and new business wins in the quarter.
