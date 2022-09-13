Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Might Have The Makings Of A Multi-Bagger

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) so let's look a bit deeper.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Hillman Solutions is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.029 = US$68m ÷ (US$2.6b - US$283m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, Hillman Solutions has an ROCE of 2.9%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Machinery industry average of 10%. NasdaqGM:HLMN Return on Capital Employed September 13th 2022

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Hillman Solutions compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Hillman Solutions here for free.

What Can We Tell From Hillman Solutions' ROCE Trend?

While there are companies with higher returns on capital out there, we still find the trend at Hillman Solutions promising. More specifically, while the company has kept capital employed relatively flat over the last three years, the ROCE has climbed 145% in that same time. Basically the business is generating higher returns from the same amount of capital and that is proof that there are improvements in the company's efficiencies. On that front, things are looking good so it's worth exploring what management has said about growth plans going forward.

What We Can Learn From Hillman Solutions' ROCE

To sum it up, Hillman Solutions is collecting higher returns from the same amount of capital, and that's impressive. Astute investors may have an opportunity here because the stock has declined 30% in the last year. With that in mind, we believe the promising trends warrant this stock for further investigation.

On a final note, we've found 2 warning signs for Hillman Solutions that we think you should be aware of.

While Hillman Solutions isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.