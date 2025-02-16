HILLMAN SOLUTIONS Earnings Preview: Recent $HLMN Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

HILLMAN SOLUTIONS ($HLMN) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $357,280,836 and earnings of $0.11 per share.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $HLMN stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
HILLMAN SOLUTIONS Insider Trading Activity
HILLMAN SOLUTIONS insiders have traded $HLMN stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HLMN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SCOTT RIDE (President, Hillman Canada) sold 72,523 shares for an estimated $773,457
- PHILIP WOODLIEF sold 19,779 shares for an estimated $221,129
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
HILLMAN SOLUTIONS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 128 institutional investors add shares of HILLMAN SOLUTIONS stock to their portfolio, and 101 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 1,775,126 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,289,727
- CERCANO MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,422,948 shares (-87.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,859,513
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 1,411,911 shares (-37.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,752,013
- JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC. removed 1,257,533 shares (-12.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,248,371
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC removed 1,240,363 shares (-25.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,081,135
- CONESTOGA CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC removed 1,116,045 shares (-13.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,870,278
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD added 721,857 shares (+833.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,030,887
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.