Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:HLMN) Has Found A Path To Profitability

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Hillman Solutions Corp.'s (NASDAQ:HLMN) future prospects. Hillman Solutions Corp. provides hardware-related products and related merchandising services in North America. The US$2.1b market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$24m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$17m shrinking the gap between loss and breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Hillman Solutions' investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

According to the 7 industry analysts covering Hillman Solutions, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2020, before turning a profit of US$5.6m in 2021. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately a year from now or less! At what rate will the company have to grow in order to realise the consensus estimates forecasting breakeven in under 12 months? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 49%, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

NasdaqGM:HLMN Earnings Per Share Growth October 15th 2021

Underlying developments driving Hillman Solutions' growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, but, take into account that generally a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Hillman Solutions is its debt-to-equity ratio of over 2x. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, and the company has considerably exceeded this. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

Next Steps:

