Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN) Soars 6.1%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN) shares rallied 6.1% in the last trading session to close at $7.26. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 7.3% loss over the past four weeks.

Solid pricing initiatives and robust business model are helping Hillman to gain further.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.08 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +100%. Revenues are expected to be $388.3 million, up 6.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Hillman Solutions Corp., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 225% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on HLMN going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Hillman Solutions Corp. belongs to the Zacks Building Products - Miscellaneous industry. Another stock from the same industry, Latham Group (SWIM), closed the last trading session 5.9% higher at $4.29. Over the past month, SWIM has returned 4.7%.

For Latham Group , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.17. This represents a change of +270% from what the company reported a year ago. Latham Group currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).



