Hillman Solutions Corp. Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results with Revenue Increase and Updated Guidance

Hillman Solutions Corp. reports Q1 2025 financial results, highlighting a 2.6% sales increase and improved net loss figures.

Hillman Solutions Corp. reported its financial results for the first quarter of 2025, highlighting a 2.6% increase in net sales to $359.3 million compared to the previous year, along with a reduced net loss of $0.3 million. Adjusted diluted earnings per share remained stable at $0.10, while adjusted EBITDA rose to $54.5 million from $52.3 million the year before. The company faced challenges in cash flow, using $0.7 million compared to generating $11.7 million in the prior year, and experienced a free cash flow of $(21.3) million compared to $(6.1) million previously. As of March 29, 2025, gross debt increased to $740 million, with liquidity of $200.9 million available. The management expressed confidence in navigating market uncertainties, particularly related to tariffs, while reiterating their net sales and adjusted EBITDA guidance for the full year but withdrawing free cash flow projections due to these uncertainties.

Potential Positives

Net sales increased 2.6% to $359.3 million compared to $350.3 million in the prior year quarter.

Net loss decreased significantly to $(0.3) million, or $(0.00) per diluted share, compared to $(1.5) million, or $(0.01) per diluted share, in the prior year quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA rose to $54.5 million compared to $52.3 million in the prior year quarter.

Management reiterated full year guidance for Net Sales and Adjusted EBITDA, showing confidence in continued performance.

Potential Negatives

Net cash used by operating activities was $(0.7) million compared to net cash generated by operating activities of $11.7 million in the prior year quarter, indicating a significant decline in cash flow from operations.

Free Cash Flow totaled $(21.3) million compared to $(6.1) million in the prior year quarter, reflecting a worsening cash position and challenges in generating cash.

Gross debt increased to $740.0 million, indicating a growing debt burden at a time when the company is already facing cash flow issues.

FAQ

What were Hillman Solutions' net sales for Q1 2025?

Net sales for Q1 2025 were $359.3 million, up 2.6% from $350.3 million in the prior year quarter.

How much was Hillman's net loss in Q1 2025?

Hillman reported a net loss of $(0.3) million, or $(0.00) per diluted share, compared to $(1.5) million in the previous year.

What is the adjusted EBITDA for Hillman in Q1 2025?

Adjusted EBITDA for Q1 2025 was $54.5 million, an increase from $52.3 million in the prior year quarter.

What is Hillman’s updated guidance for FY 2025?

Hillman is reiterating its net sales guidance of $1.495 to $1.575 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $255 to $275 million for FY 2025.

What factors could impact Hillman's financial performance?

Potential impacts include tariff uncertainties, supply chain costs, and unfavorable economic conditions affecting the home improvement market.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

CINCINNATI, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Hillman Solutions Corp.



(



Nasdaq: HLMN



) (the “Company” or “Hillman”), a leading provider of hardware products and merchandising solutions, reported financial results for the thirteen weeks ended March 29, 2025.







First Quarter 2025 Highlights (Thirteen weeks ended March 29, 2025)









Net sales increased 2.6% to $359.3 million compared to $350.3 million in the prior year quarter



Net loss totaled $(0.3) million, or $(0.00) per diluted share, compared to $(1.5) million, or $(0.01) per diluted share, in the prior year quarter



Adjusted diluted EPS



1



was $0.10 per diluted share compared to $0.10 per diluted share in the prior year quarter



Adjusted EBITDA



1



increased to $54.5 million compared to $52.3 million in the prior year quarter



Net cash used by operating activities was $(0.7) million compared to net cash generated by operating activities of $11.7 million in the prior year quarter



Free Cash Flow



1



totaled $(21.3) million compared to $(6.1) million in the prior year quarter









Balance Sheet and Liquidity at March 29, 2025









Gross debt was $740.0 million compared to $718.6 million on December 28, 2024



Net debt



1



was $703.7 million compared to $674.0 million on December 28, 2024



Liquidity available totaled $200.9 million; consisting of $164.6 million of available borrowing under the revolving credit facility and $36.3 million of cash and equivalents



Net debt



1



to trailing twelve month Adjusted EBITDA was 2.9x at quarter end compared to 2.8x on December 28, 2024









Management Commentary







"We got off to a good start during 2025, posting both top and bottom line growth which was driven by contributions from Intex DIY, which we acquired in August of 2024, and new business wins," commented Jon Michael Adinolfi, President and CEO of Hillman. "Our current focus has shifted to working with our customers and suppliers to mitigate the impact from tariffs. Considering our long-term partnerships with our top customers and our plan to continue diversifying our supply chain, we believe we are well positioned given the current markets."





"Because the majority of Hillman's 111,000 SKUs are small-ticket items required to complete repair and maintenance projects around the home, Hillman has proven resilient throughout multiple market cycles during our 60-year history. We remain confident our team will successfully navigate this environment while continuing to take great care of our customers."







Full Year 2025 Guidance - Updated







Based on year-to-date performance and its expectations for the remainder of the year, management is updating its guidance most recently provided on February 18, 2025 with Hillman's fourth quarter 2024 results.















Original FY 2025 Guidance









Updated FY 2025 Guidance











Net Sales





$1.495 to $1.575 billion





Reiterated









Adjusted EBITDA



1







$255 to $275 million





Reiterated









Free Cash Flow



1







$90 to $110 million





2.5x leverage at year end

























Rocky Kraft, Hillman's chief financial officer commented: "We remain confident in both our top- and bottom-line expectations for the year and are reiterating our Net Sales and Adjusted EBITDA full year guidance. Because of the uncertainties around the timing and magnitude of tariffs, we are withdrawing our free cash flow guidance. However, we believe we can manage our business in order to end the year with a leverage ratio of around 2.5 times."





1) Denotes Non-GAAP metric. For additional information, including our definitions, use of, and reconciliations of these metrics to the most directly comparable financial measures under GAAP, please see the reconciliations toward the end of the press release.







First Quarter 2025 Results Presentation







Hillman plans to host a conference call and webcast presentation today, April 29, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its results. President and Chief Executive Officer Jon Michael Adinolfi and Chief Financial Officer Rocky Kraft will host the results presentation.







Date:



Tuesday, April 29, 2025







Time:



8:30 a.m. Eastern Time







Listen-Only Webcast:





https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/4ojzhxqt







A webcast replay will be available approximately one hour after the conclusion of the call using the link above.





Hillman’s quarterly presentation and Form 10-Q are expected to be filed with the SEC and posted to its Investor Relations website, https://ir.hillmangroup.com, prior to the webcast presentation.







About Hillman Solutions Corp.







Hillman Solutions Corp. (“Hillman”) is a leading provider of hardware-related products and solutions to home improvement, hardware, and farm and fleet retailers across North America. Renowned for its commitment to customer service, Hillman has differentiated itself with its competitive moat built on direct-to-store shipping, a dedicated in-store sales and service team of over 1,200 professionals, and over 60 years of product and industry experience. Hillman’s extensive portfolio includes hardware solutions (fasteners, screws, nuts and bolts), protective solutions (work gloves, jobsite storage and protective gear), and robotic and digital solutions (key duplication and tag engraving). Leveraging its world-class distribution network, Hillman regularly earns vendor of the year recognition from top customers. For more information on Hillman, visit



www.hillman.com



.







Forward Looking Statements







All statements made in this press release that are consider to be forward-looking are made in good faith by the Company and are intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," “target”, “goal”, "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the Company’s expectations with respect to future performance. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside the Company's control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: (1) unfavorable economic conditions that may affect our and our customers’, suppliers’ and other business partners’ operations, financial condition and cash flows including spending on home renovation or construction projects, inflation, recessions, instability in the financial markets or credit markets; (2) increased supply chain costs, including tariffs, raw materials, sourcing, transportation and energy; (3) the highly competitive nature of the markets that we serve; (4) the ability to continue to innovate with new products and services; (5) seasonality; (6) large customer concentration; (7) the ability to recruit and retain qualified employees; (8) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the Company; (9) adverse changes in currency exchange rates; or (10) regulatory changes and potential legislation that could adversely impact financial results. The foregoing list of factors is not exclusive, and readers should also refer to those risks that are included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 20, 2025. Given these uncertainties, current or prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward looking statements.





Except as required by applicable law, the Company does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements in this communication to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.







Contact:







Michael Koehler





Vice President of Investor Relations & Treasury





513-826-5495







IR@hillmangroup.com









HILLMAN SOLUTIONS CORP.











Condensed Consolidated Statement of Net Loss, GAAP Basis













(dollars in thousands) Unaudited



















Thirteen Weeks Ended









March 29, 2025













Thirteen Weeks Ended









March 30, 2024













Net sales







$





359,343













$





350,305















Cost of sales (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below)











190,740

















183,434















Selling, warehouse, general and administrative expenses











119,052

















118,565















Depreciation











19,395

















16,338















Amortization











15,415

















15,254















Other (income) expense











(274





)













410















Income from operations











15,015

















16,304















Interest expense, net











14,460

















15,271















Refinancing costs











906

















3,008















loss before income taxes











(351





)













(1,975





)











Income tax benefit











(34





)













(483





)











Net loss







$





(317





)









$





(1,492





)































Basic and diluted loss per share







$





(0.00





)









$





(0.01





)











Weighted average basic and diluted shares outstanding











197,284

















195,365



















































HILLMAN SOLUTIONS CORP.











Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets













(dollars in thousands)













Unaudited























March 29, 2025













December 28, 2024













ASSETS

























Current assets:

























Cash and cash equivalents







$





36,309













$





44,510















Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $1,732 ($2,827 - 2024)











134,244

















109,788















Inventories, net











396,891

















403,673















Other current assets











16,876

















15,213















Total current assets











584,320

















573,184















Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $388,776 ($376,150 - 2024)











232,911

















224,174















Goodwill











828,727

















828,553















Other intangibles, net of accumulated amortization of $545,911 ($530,398 - 2024)











590,635

















605,859















Operating lease right of use assets











77,764

















81,708















Other assets











16,560

















17,025















Total assets







$





2,330,917













$





2,330,503















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

























Current liabilities:

























Accounts payable







$





150,648













$





139,057















Current portion of debt and financing lease liabilities











13,661

















12,975















Current portion of operating lease liabilities











17,210

















16,850















Accrued expenses:

























Salaries and wages











14,199

















34,977















Pricing allowances











5,556

















7,651















Income and other taxes











8,577

















10,377















Other accrued liabilities











27,515

















31,843















Total current liabilities











237,366

















253,730















Long-term debt











713,450

















691,726















Deferred tax liabilities











124,280

















124,611















Operating lease liabilities











66,977

















71,474















Other non-current liabilities











6,791

















6,591















Total liabilities







$





1,148,864













$





1,148,132















Commitments and contingencies (Note 6)

























Stockholders' equity:

























Common stock: $0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 197,380,504 and 196,705,710 issued and outstanding in 2025 and 2024, respectfully











20

















20















Additional paid-in capital











1,444,265

















1,442,958















Accumulated deficit











(219,268





)













(218,951





)











Accumulated other comprehensive loss











(42,964





)













(41,656





)











Total stockholders' equity











1,182,053

















1,182,371















Total liabilities and stockholders' equity







$





2,330,917













$





2,330,503



















































HILLMAN SOLUTIONS CORP.











Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows













(dollars in thousands)













Unaudited























Thirteen Weeks Ended









March 29, 2025













Thirteen Weeks Ended









March 30, 2024













Cash flows from operating activities:

























Net loss







$





(317





)









$





(1,492





)











Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used for) provided by operating activities:

























Depreciation and amortization











34,810

















31,592















Deferred income taxes











(974





)













(386





)











Deferred financing and original issue discount amortization











1,257

















1,330















Stock-based compensation expense











3,278

















2,829















Loss on debt restructuring











906

















3,008















Cash paid to third parties in connection with debt restructuring











(906





)













(1,554





)











Loss on disposal of property and equipment











(139





)













56















Change in fair value of contingent consideration











(326





)













332















Changes in operating items:

























Accounts receivable, net











(24,617





)













(25,095





)











Inventories, net











7,319

















(2,341





)











Other assets











(2,152





)













(4,014





)











Accounts payable











11,340

















14,632















Accrued salaries and wages











(20,769





)













(6,315





)











Other accrued expenses











(9,365





)













(906





)











Net cash (used for) provided by operating activities











(655





)













11,676















Net cash from investing activities

























Acquisition of business, net of cash received











—

















(23,956





)











Capital expenditures











(20,658





)













(17,759





)











Other investing activities











(67





)













(67





)











Net cash used for investing activities











(20,725





)













(41,782





)











Cash flows from financing activities:

























Repayments of senior term loans











(2,128





)













(2,128





)











Financing fees











—

















(33





)











Borrowings on revolving credit loans











62,000

















45,000















Repayments of revolving credit loans











(44,000





)













(27,000





)











Principal payments under finance lease obligations











(1,270





)













(875





)











Proceeds from exercise of stock options











306

















5,899















Payments of contingent consideration











(75





)













(72





)











Other financing activities











(440





)













(380





)











Net cash provided by financing activities











14,393

















20,411















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash











(1,214





)













1,814















Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents











(8,201





)













(7,881





)











Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period











44,510

















38,553















Cash and cash equivalents at end of period







$





36,309













$





30,672



















































Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Most Directly Comparable GAAP Financial Measures







The Company uses non-GAAP financial measures to analyze underlying business performance and trends. The Company believes that providing these non-GAAP financial measures enhances the Company’s and investors’ ability to compare the Company’s past financial performance with its current performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are provided as supplemental information to the financial measures presented in this press release that are calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures determined or calculated in accordance with GAAP. The Company’s definitions of its non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Because GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis are not accessible, and reconciling information is not available without unreasonable effort, reconciliations to GAAP financial measures are not provided for forward-looking non-GAAP measures. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could be material to future results.





Non-GAAP financial measures such as consolidated adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share (EPS) exclude from the relevant GAAP metrics items that neither relate to the ordinary course of the Company’s business, nor reflect the Company’s underlying business performance.







Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)









(dollars in thousands)







Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and is the primary basis used to measure the operational strength and performance of our businesses as well as to assist in the evaluation of underlying trends in our businesses. This measure eliminates the significant level of noncash depreciation and amortization expense that results from the capital-intensive nature of our businesses and from intangible assets recognized in business combinations. It is also unaffected by our capital and tax structures, as our management excludes these results when evaluating our operating performance. Our management use this financial measure to evaluate our consolidated operating performance and the operating performance of our operating segments as well as to allocate resources and capital to our operating segments. Additionally, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors because it is one of the bases for comparing our operating performance with that of other companies in our industries, although our measure of Adjusted EBITDA may not be directly comparable to similar measures used by other companies.















Thirteen Weeks Ended









March 29, 2025













Thirteen Weeks Ended









March 30, 2024













Net loss







$





(317





)









$





(1,492





)











Income tax expense











(34





)













(483





)











Interest expense, net











14,460

















15,271















Depreciation











19,395

















16,338















Amortization











15,415

















15,254















EBITDA







$





48,919













$





44,888



































Stock compensation expense











3,278

















2,829















Restructuring and other



(1)













1,691

















991















Transaction and integration expense



(2)













58

















274















Change in fair value of contingent consideration











(326





)













332















Refinancing costs



(3)













906

















3,008















Total adjusting items











5,607

















7,434















Adjusted EBITDA







$





54,526













$





52,322













(1) Includes consulting and other costs associated with severance related to our distribution center relocations and corporate restructuring activities.





(2) Transaction and integration expense includes professional fees and other costs related to the Koch Industries, Inc. and Intex DIY, Inc acquisitions.





(3) In the first quarters of 2025 and 2024, we entered into a Repricing Amendment (2025 Repricing Amendment and 2024 Repricing Amendment) on our existing Senior Term Loan due July 14, 2028.







Reconciliation of Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share









(in thousands, except per share data)









Unaudited







We define Adjusted Diluted EPS as reported diluted EPS excluding the effect of one-time, non-recurring activity and volatility associated with our income tax expense. The Company believes that Adjusted Diluted EPS provides further insight and comparability in operating performance as it eliminates the effects of certain items that are not comparable from one period to the next. The following is a reconciliation of reported diluted EPS from continuing operations to Adjusted Diluted EPS from continuing operations:















Thirteen Weeks Ended









March 29, 2025













Thirteen Weeks Ended









March 30, 2024













Reconciliation to Adjusted Net Loss

























Net loss







$





(317





)









$





(1,492





)











Remove adjusting items



(1)













5,607

















7,434















Remove amortization expense











15,415

















15,254















Remove tax benefit on adjusting items and amortization expense



(2)













(1,720





)













(2,236





)











Adjusted Net Income







$





18,985













$





18,960



































Reconciliation to Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share

























Diluted Earnings per Share







$





(0.00





)









$





(0.01





)











Remove adjusting items



(1)













0.03

















0.04















Remove amortization expense











0.08

















0.08















Remove tax benefit on adjusting items and amortization expense



(2)













(0.01





)













(0.01





)











Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share







$





0.10













$





0.10



































Reconciliation to Adjusted Diluted Shares Outstanding

























Diluted Shares, as reported











197,284

















195,365















Non-GAAP dilution adjustments:

























Dilutive effect of stock options and awards











2,553

















2,287















Adjusted Diluted Shares











199,837

















197,652

















































Note: Adjusted EPS may not add due to rounding.





(1) Please refer to "Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA" table above for additional information on adjusting items. See "Per share impact of Adjusting Items" table below for the per share impact of each adjustment.





(2) We have calculated the income tax effect of the non-GAAP adjustments shown above at the applicable statutory rate of 25% for the U.S. and 26.2% for Canada except for the following items:







The tax impact of stock compensation expense was calculated using the statutory rate of 25%, excluding certain awards that are non-deductible.





The tax impact of acquisition and integration expense was calculated using the statutory rate of 25%, excluding certain charges that were non-deductible.





Amortization expense for financial accounting purposes was offset by the tax benefit of deductible amortization expense using the statutory rate of 25%.

















Per Share Impact of Adjusting Items

















Thirteen Weeks Ended









March 29, 2025













Thirteen Weeks Ended









March 30, 2024













Stock compensation expense







$





0.02













$





0.01















Restructuring and other costs











0.01

















0.01















Transaction and integration expense











0.00

















0.00















Change in fair value of contingent consideration











0.00

















0.00















Refinancing costs











0.00

















0.02















Total adjusting items







$





0.03













$





0.04

















































Note: Adjusting items may not add due to rounding.







Reconciliation of Net Debt







We define Net Debt as reported gross debt less cash on hand. Net debt is not defined under U.S. GAAP and may not be computed the same as similarly titled measures used by other companies. The Company believes that Net Debt provides further insight and comparability into liquidity and capital structure. The following is the calculation of Net Debt:















March 29, 2025













December 28, 2024













Revolving loans







$





80,000













$





62,000















Senior term loan, due 2028











643,343

















645,470















Finance leases and other obligations











16,629

















11,085















Gross debt







$





739,972













$





718,555















Less cash











36,309

















44,510















Net debt







$





703,663













$





674,045



















































Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow







We calculate free cash flow as cash flows from operating activities less capital expenditures. Free cash flow is not defined under U.S. GAAP and may not be computed the same as similarly titled measures used by other companies. We believe free cash flow is an important indicator of how much cash is generated by our business operations and is a measure of incremental cash available to invest in our business and meet our debt obligations.













Thirteen Weeks Ended





March 29, 2025









Thirteen Weeks Ended





March 30, 2024









Net cash provided by operating activities





$





(655





)









$





11,676













Capital expenditures









(20,658





)













(17,759





)









Free cash flow





$





(21,313





)









$





(6,083





)















































Source: Hillman Solutions Corp.





