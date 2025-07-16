Hillman Solutions Corp. Plans Conference Call to Discuss Q2 2025 Results

Hillman Solutions Corp. will host a conference call on August 5, 2025, to discuss financial results.

Hillman Solutions Corp., a prominent provider of hardware products and merchandising solutions, has announced it will host a conference call on August 5, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, to discuss its financial results for the thirteen and twenty-six weeks ending June 28, 2025. The earnings release will be issued earlier that day, and the call will be led by President and CEO Jon Michael Adinolfi and CFO Rocky Kraft. Interested sell-side analysts must register to participate in the live Q&A session, with a webcast replay available shortly after the call. Hillman is well-known for its extensive range of hardware and protective solutions, along with a strong commitment to customer service. For more details, visit their website or the designated investor relations contact.

Potential Positives

Scheduled conference call for earnings results indicates transparency and proactive communication with investors.

The company's presentation will feature key executives, showcasing strong leadership and accountability.

Hillman's recognition as a vendor of the year by top customers highlights its competitive strength and commitment to customer satisfaction.

The focus on a broad and diverse portfolio of hardware and protective solutions positions Hillman well in the marketplace.

Potential Negatives

None

$HLMN Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $HLMN stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HLMN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$HLMN Insider Trading Activity

$HLMN insiders have traded $HLMN stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HLMN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT O. KRAFT (CFO and Treasurer) purchased 140,000 shares for an estimated $992,600

SCOTT RIDE (President, Hillman Canada) sold 12,359 shares for an estimated $124,331

$HLMN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 107 institutional investors add shares of $HLMN stock to their portfolio, and 130 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$HLMN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HLMN in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 07/14/2025

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 02/19/2025

$HLMN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HLMN recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $HLMN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $8.75.

Here are some recent targets:

W. Andrew Carter from Stifel set a target price of $9.5 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 David Manthey from Baird set a target price of $8.0 on 04/30/2025

on 04/30/2025 Matthew Bouley from Barclays set a target price of $8.0 on 04/08/2025

on 04/08/2025 Reuben Garner from Benchmark set a target price of $16.0 on 02/19/2025

CINCINNATI, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Hillman Solutions Corp.



(



Nasdaq: HLMN



) (“Hillman”), a leading provider of hardware products and merchandising solutions, plans to host a conference call to discuss its results for the thirteen and twenty six weeks ended June 28, 2025 on Tuesday, August 5 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Hillman will issue its earnings release on the same day prior to the results presentation.





President and Chief Executive Officer Jon Michael Adinolfi and Chief Financial Officer Rocky Kraft will host the results presentation.







Results Presentation Details:







Date: Tuesday, August 5, 2025





Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time





Listen-Only Webcast:



https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/jok22dbq







Sell-side analysts wishing to participate in the call’s live question and answer session must register by clicking here:



https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIa132854014cc484c9db9574e39fe910c







A webcast replay will be available approximately one hour after the conclusion of the presentation using the Listen-Only Webcast link above.





Hillman’s earnings release and quarterly results presentation are expected to be filed with the SEC and posted to its website,



https://ir.hillmangroup.com



, before the results presentation begins.







About Hillman Solutions Corp.







Hillman Solutions Corp. (“Hillman”) is a leading provider of hardware-related products and solutions to home improvement, hardware, and farm and fleet retailers across North America. Renowned for its commitment to customer service, Hillman has differentiated itself with its competitive moat built on direct-to-store shipping, a dedicated in-store sales and service team of over 1,200 professionals, and over 60 years of product and industry experience. Hillman’s extensive portfolio includes hardware solutions (fasteners, screws, nuts and bolts), protective solutions (work gloves, jobsite storage and protective gear), and robotic and digital solutions (key duplication and tag engraving). Leveraging its world-class distribution network, Hillman regularly earns vendor of the year recognition from top customers. For more information on Hillman, visit



www.hillman.com



.







Investor Contact







Michael Koehler





Vice President of Investor Relations & Treasury





513-826-5495







IR@hillmangroup.com







Source: Hillman Solutions Corp.



