Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN) Soars 8.3%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN) shares soared 8.3% in the last trading session to close at $10.74. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 5.5% gain over the past four weeks.

The rise reflected growing optimism ahead of the upcoming earnings release. The business continues to show resilience, supported by steady demand for Hillman’s everyday repair and maintenance products, even as broader market volumes face pressure and tariff-related volatility persists.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.10 per share in its upcoming report, which represents no change from the year-ago quarter. Revenues are expected to be $374 million, up 7% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Hillman Solutions Corp., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on HLMN going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Hillman Solutions Corp. belongs to the Zacks Building Products - Miscellaneous industry. Another stock from the same industry, Armstrong World Industries (AWI), closed the last trading session 1.8% higher at $191. Over the past month, AWI has returned -4%.

Armstrong World Industries' consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $1.67. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +11.3%. Armstrong World Industries currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (AWI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.