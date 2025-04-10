Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN) Moves 6.9% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN) shares rallied 6.9% in the last trading session to close at $7.89. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 21.2% loss over the past four weeks.

Following President Trump's announcement to suspend U.S. tariffs across most countries for 90 days, the company’s shares soared, reflecting renewed investor optimism.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.10 per share in its upcoming report, which represents no change from the year-ago quarter. Revenues are expected to be $358.57 million, up 2.4% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Hillman Solutions Corp., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.5% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on HLMN going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Hillman Solutions Corp. belongs to the Zacks Building Products - Miscellaneous industry. Another stock from the same industry, TopBuild (BLD), closed the last trading session 7.7% higher at $297.13. Over the past month, BLD has returned -7.2%.

TopBuild's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -2.2% over the past month to $4.42. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -8.1%. TopBuild currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TopBuild Corp. (BLD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.