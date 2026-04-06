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Hillman Solutions Acquires Campbell Chain & Fittings From Apex Tool

April 06, 2026 — 07:53 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN) said it has acquired the Campbell Chain & Fittings business, a manufacturer and supplier of industrial chain and chain-related products, from Apex Tool Group. The company said the acquisition adds US-based manufacturing, complements existing chain business and increases Hillmans breadth of chain offerings to include commercial and industrial applications, adding grade 70, grade 80, and grade 100 chain to its product portfolio. Hillman expects to recognize over $20 million in net sales during fiscal 2026 from the Campbell acquisition.

Chris Martin, Hillmans Executive Vice President of Commercial & Industrial, said: "The acquisition of Campbell expands our presence in the industrial MRO channel, considering commercial and industrial customers make up the majority of Campbells business. This deal complements our 2024 acquisition of Koch Industries."

In pre-market trading on NasdaqGM, Hillman shares are down 0.35 percent to $8.01.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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