Hillman Just Posted a Record $425 Million in Quarterly Sales and One Fund Bought 718,000 Shares

Key Points

North Carolina-based Anchor Capital Management Company acquired 717,772 shares of Hillman Solutions.

The move contributed to an estimated $8.0 million increase from the previous period.

As of September 30, the firm reported holding about 1.42 million HLMN shares valued at $13 million, ranking as the fourth-largest holding.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

On November 14, North Carolina-based Anchor Capital Management Company reported buying 717,772 shares of Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN), an estimated $8.0 million position increase, per SEC filings.

What Happened

Anchor Capital Management Company disclosed a significant increase in its stake in Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN), according to a Form 13F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on November 14. The firm added 717,772 shares during the third quarter, bringing its total position to 1.42 million shares valued at $13.0 million as of September 30.

What Else to Know

This buy raised Hillman Solutions to 11.2% of Anchor Capital Management Company’s 13F assets under management.

Top holdings post-filing:

NASDAQ:LIND: $24.5 million (21.1% of AUM)

NYSE:SXI: $20.9 million (17.9% of AUM)

NASDAQ:VITL: $14.7 million (12.7% of AUM)

NASDAQ:HLMN: $13.0 million (11.2% of AUM)

NASDAQ:IRDM: $12.8 million (11.1% of AUM)

As of Wednesday, Hillman Solutions shares were priced at $8.99, down 9% over the past year and well underperforming the S&P 500, which is up about 15% in the same period.

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $1.54 billion Net income (TTM) $37.5 million Price (as of Wednesday) $8.99 One-year price change (9%)

Company Snapshot

Hillman Solutions offers a comprehensive portfolio of hardware products, fasteners, wall hangings, safety and signage items, and related accessories under multiple proprietary brands

The company generates revenue primarily through direct sales of hardware and related products, as well as value-added merchandising services to retail and industrial customers

It serves hardware stores, home centers, mass merchants, pet supply retailers, and industrial original equipment manufacturers across North America

Hillman Solutions is a leading North American provider of hardware products and related merchandising services. The company leverages a diverse brand portfolio and integrated supply chain to address the needs of both retail and industrial customers. Its broad product assortment and established customer relationships underpin its competitive position in the hardware and fastener distribution market.

Foolish Take

While Hillman stock has lagged the market, the business itself is quietly delivering its strongest results in decades, creating the kind of setup value-oriented funds tend to lean into. In the third quarter, Hillman posted record net sales of $424.9 million, up 8% year over year, and record adjusted EBITDA of $88 million, a sharp increase from $64.8 million a year earlier. Adjusted diluted EPS rose to $0.22 from $0.13, and management raised full-year adjusted EBITDA guidance to a range of $270 million to $275 million while holding its sales outlook steady. Just as important, net debt to trailing EBITDA improved to 2.5 times, reinforcing balance-sheet flexibility at a time when many industrial names are still deleveraging.



Against that backdrop, Hillman now sits as one of the larger positions in a portfolio otherwise anchored by Standex, Vital Farms, and Iridium. In other words, this is not a momentum fund chasing short-term upside. It is a portfolio that favors durable cash generation, improving leverage, and operational resilience. For patient investors, Hillman’s combination of record profitability, steady demand for repair and maintenance products, and declining leverage helps explain why some buyers are stepping in even as the stock remains volatile.

Glossary

Stake: The ownership interest or investment a fund or individual holds in a company.

Assets under management (AUM): The total market value of investments managed on behalf of clients by a fund or firm.

Form 13F: A quarterly Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing by institutional investment managers disclosing their equity holdings.

Net position change: The difference in the value of a fund's holding in a security before and after a transaction.

Trailing twelve months (TTM): The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Proprietary brands: Brands owned and controlled by a company, sold under its own name rather than third-party brands.

Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs): Companies that produce parts or equipment used in another company's end products.

Merchandising services: Services provided to retailers to help display, promote, and sell products effectively.

Position weighting: The percentage of a fund’s total assets allocated to a specific investment.

Reportable assets: Assets that must be disclosed in regulatory filings, such as those required by the SEC.

Holding: The amount of a particular security owned by an investor or fund.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 986%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 25, 2025.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Hillman Solutions. The Motley Fool recommends Lindblad Expeditions and Vital Farms. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.