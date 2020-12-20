Hillhouse Capital Management to buy 6% stake in LONGi

BEIJING, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Hillhouse Capital Management has agreed to buy a 6% stake in LONGi Green Energy Technology 601012.SS for 15.8 billion yuan ($2.42 billion), according to a notice filed with Shanghai Stock Exchange on Sunday.

LONGi shareholder Li Chunan had agreed a deal with Hillhouse on Dec. 19 to sell 226 million shares, or 6% of the company, at 70 yuan per share.

Founded in 2005 by Chinese businessman Zhang Lei with seed funding from a Yale University endowment, Hillhouse is known for early investments in Chinese tech giants Tencent Holdings Ltd 0700.HK, JD.com Inc 9618.HK and Baidu Inc BIDU.O.

It is raising, or has raised a fund of over 20 billion yuan as it readies itself for investment opportunities offered by the eventual normalisation of the Chinese economy.

Hillhouse bought LONGi's shares because it is "confident of its continual, stable development," the notice filed by LONGi said.

LONGi, a solar panel components maker, accounts for a quarter of global monocrystalline silicon solar equipment manufacturing.

LONGi shares nearly tripled in value in November after the U.S. election, as markets expect new energy firms to benefit from a Biden presidency, given his pledge to invest more in renewable energy.

($1 = 6.5348 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Yew Lun Tian and Meg Shen, editing by Louise Heavens)

