Hillhouse-backed Topsports launches up to $1.2 bln Hong Kong IPO - term sheet

HONG KONG, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Topsports International Holdings Ltd, the sportswear business of Chinese footwear retailer Belle International, on Tuesday launched a Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO) of up to $1.2 billion, according to a marketing term sheet seen by Reuters.

The Chinese distributor and retail partner of foreign brands Nike Inc NKE.N and Adidas ADSGn.DE is selling about 930 million shares in the indicative price band of between HK$8.30 and HK$10.10 ($1.06-$1.29) per share, the term sheet showed.

The Hong Kong IPO comes two years after a consortium led by Hillhouse Capital Group and CDH Investments took Belle private in a $6.8 billion deal completed in July 2017, as traditional retailers battled online competition.

Topsports did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

($1 = 7.8384 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Julie Zhu; Writing by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((sumeet.chatterjee@thomsonreuters.com; +852-2847 2094;))

