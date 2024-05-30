Hillgrove Shareholders Show Strong Support at AGM

Hillgrove Resources Limited (AU:HGO) has released an update.

Hillgrove Resources Limited successfully passed all resolutions during its Annual General Meeting on May 31, 2024. Shareholders voted on various items, including director elections and approval of incentive plans, with a strong majority in favor of each resolution. The meeting’s outcomes signal solid shareholder confidence in the company’s governance and strategic direction.

