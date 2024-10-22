News & Insights

Hillgrove Resources Strengthens Financial Position with New Facility

October 22, 2024 — 06:07 pm EDT

Hillgrove Resources Limited (AU:HGO) has released an update.

Hillgrove Resources Limited has secured a $10 million standby debt facility from Freepoint Metals and Concentrates LLC, enhancing its financial flexibility as it ramps up operations at the Kanmantoo Copper Mine. The company does not anticipate needing to draw on these funds immediately, reflecting a prudent approach to balance sheet management. The facility supports Hillgrove’s plans to extend the mine’s life and increase copper production.

