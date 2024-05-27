News & Insights

Hillgrove Resources Seeks ASX Quotation Expansion

May 27, 2024 — 11:37 pm EDT

Hillgrove Resources Limited (AU:HGO) has released an update.

Hillgrove Resources Limited has announced the application for quotation of 2,000,000 new ordinary fully paid securities on the ASX under the code HGO, with the issue date set for May 28, 2024. This move indicates the company’s efforts to expand its investment base and provides a new opportunity for investors to participate in Hillgrove’s growth.

