Hillgrove Resources Director Acquires Major Shareholding

October 25, 2024 — 12:28 am EDT

Hillgrove Resources Limited (AU:HGO) has released an update.

Hillgrove Resources Limited has reported a significant change in the shareholding of its Director, Robert Fulker, who recently acquired 700,000 ordinary shares through an on-market trade valued at $46,247. This move signals a strong vote of confidence in the company, potentially sparking interest among investors in the financial markets.

