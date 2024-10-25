Hillgrove Resources Director Acquires Major Shareholding

Hillgrove Resources Limited (AU:HGO) has released an update.

Hillgrove Resources Limited has reported a significant change in the shareholding of its Director, Robert Fulker, who recently acquired 700,000 ordinary shares through an on-market trade valued at $46,247. This move signals a strong vote of confidence in the company, potentially sparking interest among investors in the financial markets.

