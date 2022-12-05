HilleVax Reports Positive Immunogenicity Results For Phase 2b Trial For HIL-214

(RTTNews) - Biopharmaceutical company HilleVax, Inc. (HLVX) reported Monday positive results from a prespecified immunogenicity analysis of the 203 subjects enrolled in the run-in cohort of NEST-IN1 (Norovirus Efficacy and Safety Trial for INfants), the company's ongoing Phase 2b trial for HIL-214, its investigational virus-like particle (VLP) based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe norovirus-related acute gastroenteritis (AGE) in infants.

These results follow the previously announced positive recommendation from an independent safety data monitoring committee based on this same cohort.

NEST-IN1 is a Phase 2b, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial to evaluate the efficacy, safety, and immunogenicity of HIL-214 in infants of approximately 5 months of age at time of initial vaccination at sites in the United States and Latin America.

The study is planned to enroll 3,000 subjects who will be randomized 1:1 to receive a two-dose regimen of either HIL-214 or placebo.

The company said the full NEST-IN1 topline safety and efficacy data remains on-track for the second half of 2023.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.