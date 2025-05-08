HilleVax, Inc. Reports Q1 2025 Financial Results and Evaluates Development of Norovirus Vaccine Candidates

HilleVax reports Q1 2025 financials: $159.5 million in assets, reduced losses, and ongoing vaccine development for norovirus.

HilleVax, Inc. announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2025, reporting a total of $159.5 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities, down from $171.4 million at the end of the previous year. Research and development expenses drastically decreased to $2.0 million compared to $26.0 million in the same period last year, largely due to reduced clinical development costs. General and administrative expenses also fell to $5.6 million from $8.5 million, influenced by lower personnel costs. The company's net loss for the quarter was $6.1 million, significantly improved from a net loss of $46.8 million in Q1 2024. HilleVax is focusing on advancing its norovirus vaccine candidates, HIL-214 and HIL-216, which aim to address the significant global health burden posed by norovirus, while also considering strategic business development options.

The company reported a significant reduction in net loss, decreasing from $46.8 million in Q1 2024 to $6.1 million in Q1 2025, indicating improved financial health.

Research and development expenses were greatly reduced from $26.0 million in Q1 2024 to $2.0 million in Q1 2025, showcasing effective cost management.

With $159.5 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities, the company maintains a solid financial position to support ongoing and future projects.

The exploration of continued development for norovirus vaccine candidates signals the company's commitment to addressing significant public health challenges, potentially leading to valuable partnerships and advancements in vaccine development.

Despite a significant decrease in net loss compared to the previous year, the company reported a substantial reduction in research and development expenses, which may indicate challenges in clinical development progress.

The net loss for the first quarter is still considerable at $6.1 million, raising concerns about the company's financial sustainability as it continues to develop its vaccine candidates.

The decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities from $171.4 million to $159.5 million could reflect potential cash flow issues or an inability to secure necessary funding for ongoing projects.

What were HilleVax's financial results for Q1 2025?

HilleVax reported a net loss of $6.1 million for the first quarter of 2025.

How much cash did HilleVax have as of March 31, 2025?

The company had $159.5 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities.

What is HilleVax's focus in vaccine development?

HilleVax focuses on developing vaccines for norovirus, especially for preventing acute gastroenteritis.

How did research expenses change from Q1 2024 to Q1 2025?

Research and development expenses decreased from $26.0 million in Q1 2024 to $2.0 million in Q1 2025.

What strategic activities is HilleVax exploring?

The company is exploring continued development of its norovirus vaccine candidates and other strategic alternatives.

Full Release





$159.5 million of cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of March 31, 2025









The company is exploring the potential for continued development of its norovirus vaccine candidates in





adults as well as business development related activities and other strategic alternatives







BOSTON, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HilleVax, Inc. (Nasdaq: HLVX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel vaccines, today reported financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.







First Quarter Financial Results







As of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, the company had cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities totaling $159.5 million and $171.4 million, respectively.





Research and development expenses for the first quarter 2025 were $2.0 million, compared to $26.0 for the first quarter 2024. The decrease was primarily due to lower clinical development costs.





General and administrative expenses for the first quarter 2025 were $5.6 million, compared to $8.5 million for the first quarter 2024. The decrease was primarily due to lower personnel related costs.





Other income for the first quarter 2025 was $1.5 million, compared to 3.0 million for the first quarter 2024. The decrease was primarily driven by lower accretion of marketable securities.





Net loss for the first quarter 2025 was $6.1 million, compared to $46.8 million for the first quarter 2024.







About HilleVax







HilleVax is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. Its initial programs, HIL-214 and HIL-216, are virus-like particle (VLP) based vaccine candidates in development for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis (AGE) caused by norovirus infection. Globally, norovirus is estimated to result in over approximately 700 million cases of AGE and 200,000 deaths per year, resulting in over $4 billion in direct health system costs and $60 billion in societal costs per year. The burden of norovirus falls disproportionately on young children and older adults. For more information about HilleVax, visit the company’s website at http://www.HilleVax.com.







Forward-Looking Statements







The Company cautions you that statements contained in this report regarding matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current beliefs and expectations and include, but are not limited to: the timing and scope of any workforce reductions, the amount and timing of the related charges and costs, and intended objectives and benefits of a workforce reduction; and the Company’s plan to explore the potential for continued development of its norovirus vaccine candidates as well as business development-related activities for these vaccine candidates. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this report due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in the Company’s business, including, without limitation: the preliminary nature of the Company’s estimates of the charges and cash expenditures to be incurred in connection with the recent workforce reduction; the Company may not realize the benefits expected from the workforce reduction, including the Company’s ability to conserve cash; the Company’s ability to retain key personnel; to date the Company has depended primarily on the success of HIL-214, and the Company may be unable to identify a viable development path forward for its vaccine candidates; the Company may be unable to secure partnerships or other strategic collaborations on acceptable terms or at all; and other risks described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.







Contact:







Shane Maltbie





IR@hillevax.com





+1-617-213-5054















HilleVax, Inc.









Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations Data









(in thousands, except share and per share data)









(unaudited)

























Three Months Ended





















March 31,





















2025

















2024















Operating expenses:





























Research and development





$





1,983













$





25,978













In-process research and development









—

















15,325













General and administrative









5,621

















8,494













Total operating expenses









7,604

















49,797













Loss from operations









(7,604





)













(49,797





)









Total other income, net









1,543

















2,968













Net loss





$





(6,061





)









$





(46,829





)









Net loss per share, basic and diluted





$





(0.12





)









$





(0.97





)









Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding, basic and diluted









49,980,752

















48,460,185































HilleVax, Inc.









Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Data









(in thousands)









(unaudited)

























March 31,









2025













December 31,









2024











Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities





$





159,539









$





171,432









Total assets









178,821













192,690









Total liabilities









27,908













38,204









Total stockholders’ equity









150,913













154,486









Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity









178,821













192,690







