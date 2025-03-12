HILLEVAX Earnings Preview: Recent $HLVX Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

HILLEVAX ($HLVX) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 14th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $0 and earnings of -$0.39 per share.

HILLEVAX Insider Trading Activity

HILLEVAX insiders have traded $HLVX stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HLVX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT HERSHBERG (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 26,535 shares for an estimated $48,661 .

. SHANE MALTBIE (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,291 shares for an estimated $15,116.

HILLEVAX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 40 institutional investors add shares of HILLEVAX stock to their portfolio, and 60 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

