Markets
HI

Hillenbrand To Sell Abel Pumps Business To IDEX For $103.5 Mln In Cash - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Diversified industrial company Hillenbrand, Inc. (HI) announced Monday that it has reached a definitive agreement to sell Abel Pumps, L.P., and certain of its affiliates to IDEX Corp. (IEX). The sale follows Hillenbrand's previously announced intent to exit the ABEL business.

Hillenbrand has entered into a Share and Interest Purchase and Transfer Agreement with IDEX, pursuant to which IDEX has agreed to acquire ABEL for $103.5 million in cash, subject to customary post-closing adjustments. The transaction is expected to be completed in Hillenbrand's second fiscal quarter, subject to customary closing conditions.

Consistent with its current capital allocation priorities, Hillenbrand intends to use proceeds from the sale to reduce leverage and reinvest in organic growth and profitability opportunities.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HI

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular