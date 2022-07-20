Markets
HI

Hillenbrand To Explore Strategic Alternatives For Batesville Business - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Hillenbrand, Inc (HI) said its Board has initiated a process to explore strategic alternatives for its Batesville business. Batesville, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hillenbrand, offers a portfolio of burial and cremation products, memorialization options and technology solutions.

Hillenbrand has retained Evercore as the financial advisor for its evaluation of strategic alternatives for Batesville. The company said the review will focus on building upon the business' strong legacy and leadership position to deliver value for shareholders.

Kim Ryan, CEO of Hillenbrand, said: "Through this process, we are focused on determining the best path to benefit Batesville, its stakeholders, and Hillenbrand."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HI

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular