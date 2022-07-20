Hillenbrand To Explore Strategic Alternatives For Batesville Business - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Hillenbrand, Inc (HI) said its Board has initiated a process to explore strategic alternatives for its Batesville business. Batesville, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hillenbrand, offers a portfolio of burial and cremation products, memorialization options and technology solutions.

Hillenbrand has retained Evercore as the financial advisor for its evaluation of strategic alternatives for Batesville. The company said the review will focus on building upon the business' strong legacy and leadership position to deliver value for shareholders.

Kim Ryan, CEO of Hillenbrand, said: "Through this process, we are focused on determining the best path to benefit Batesville, its stakeholders, and Hillenbrand."

