Hillenbrand sees Q1 adjusted EPS 52c-57c, consensus 63c

Sees Q1 revenue $685M-$705M, consensus $766.86M.
- Hillenbrand reports Q4 adjusted EPS $1.01, consensus 92c
- Hillenbrand sees FY25 adjusted EPS $2.80-$3.15, consensus $3.08
