Hillenbrand rises 12.8%

Hillenbrand (HI) is up 12.8%, or $3.85 to $34.02.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on HI:
- Hillenbrand price target lowered to $40 from $45 at KeyBanc
- Hillenbrand sees Q1 adjusted EPS 52c-57c, consensus 63c
- Hillenbrand reports Q4 adjusted EPS $1.01, consensus 92c
- Hillenbrand sees FY25 adjusted EPS $2.80-$3.15, consensus $3.08
- Is HI a Buy, Before Earnings?
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.