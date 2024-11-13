Hillenbrand reports Q4 adjusted EPS $1.01, consensus 92c

Reports Q4 revenue $838M, consensus $792.98M. “As we’ve completed our first full year as a pure-play global industrial company, we remain confident in the capabilities of our leading brands and differentiated technologies to deliver world-class solutions for our customers,” said CEO Kim Ryan. “I am proud of our team’s resiliency and determination in delivering a strong finish to the year in the face of persistent macroeconomic challenges. We accelerated cost saving and working capital initiatives, diligently managed discretionary costs, and made significant progress on our integrations. As a result of these efforts, we drove strong cash generation in the fourth quarter and exceeded our goal for FPM’s margins in the year. Heading into FY25, our pipeline of customer opportunities is healthy, and we remain confident in the underlying growth trends that support our end markets over the long-term. While we are cautious in our near-term revenue outlook, we are committed to controlling what we can through innovation, continued cost discipline, and driving operational efficiencies across the enterprise to better position us for success once end market demand recovers.”

