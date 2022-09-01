Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of $0.2175

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.2175 per share on the 30th of September. Based on this payment, the dividend yield will be 2.1%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Hillenbrand's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable. However, Hillenbrand's earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 36.3%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 22%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend. NYSE:HI Historic Dividend September 1st 2022

Hillenbrand Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.76 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $0.87. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 1.4% a year over that time. Slow and steady dividend growth might not sound that exciting, but dividends have been stable for ten years, which we think makes this a fairly attractive offer.

We Could See Hillenbrand's Dividend Growing

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Hillenbrand has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 8.8% per annum. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for Hillenbrand's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

Hillenbrand Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for Hillenbrand that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.