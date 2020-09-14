Hillenbrand Inc (HI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 15, 2020

Hillenbrand Inc (HI) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 15, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.213 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased HI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that HI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $29.63, the dividend yield is 2.88%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HI was $29.63, representing a -14.45% decrease from the 52 week high of $34.63 and a 117.71% increase over the 52 week low of $13.61.

HI is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Amcor plc (AMCR) and Brady Corporation (BRC). HI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.33. Zacks Investment Research reports HI's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -4.49%, compared to an industry average of 2.4%.

Interested in gaining exposure to HI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have HI as a top-10 holding:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value ETF (IJS)

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (based on S&P SmallCap Value (SLYV)

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV)

ProShares Trust (SMDV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IJS with an increase of 23.51% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of HI at 0.71%.

