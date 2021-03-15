Hillenbrand Inc (HI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 16, 2021

Hillenbrand Inc (HI) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 16, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.215 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 0.94% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of HI was $51.17, representing a -1.25% decrease from the 52 week high of $51.82 and a 275.97% increase over the 52 week low of $13.61.

HI is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Amcor plc (AMCR) and Array Technologies, Inc. (ARRY). HI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.25. Zacks Investment Research reports HI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 8.78%, compared to an industry average of 6.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to HI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have HI as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (PSCI).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PSCI with an increase of 43.79% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of HI at 2.01%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.