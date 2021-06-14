Hillenbrand Inc (HI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 15, 2021

Hillenbrand Inc (HI) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 15, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.215 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that HI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $45.47, the dividend yield is 1.89%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HI was $45.47, representing a -13.95% decrease from the 52 week high of $52.84 and a 85.59% increase over the 52 week low of $24.50.

HI is a part of the Miscellaneous sector, which includes companies such as Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) and Fossil Group, Inc. (FOSL). HI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.27. Zacks Investment Research reports HI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 11.29%, compared to an industry average of 11.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

