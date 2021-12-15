Hillenbrand Inc (HI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 16, 2021

Hillenbrand Inc (HI) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 16, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.218 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 1.4% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $48.9, the dividend yield is 1.78%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HI was $48.9, representing a -7.46% decrease from the 52 week high of $52.84 and a 34.19% increase over the 52 week low of $36.44.

HI is a part of the Miscellaneous sector, which includes companies such as Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) and Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (BRLT). HI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.31. Zacks Investment Research reports HI's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as .53%, compared to an industry average of 25.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the hi Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to HI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have HI as a top-10 holding:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF)

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (PSCI).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PSCI with an increase of 6.87% over the last 100 days. CALF has the highest percent weighting of HI at 2.35%.

