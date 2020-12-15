Hillenbrand Inc (HI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 16, 2020

Hillenbrand Inc (HI) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 16, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.215 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased HI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 0.94% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $37.98, the dividend yield is 2.26%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HI was $37.98, representing a -5.17% decrease from the 52 week high of $40.05 and a 179.06% increase over the 52 week low of $13.61.

HI is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Amcor plc (AMCR) and Array Technologies, Inc. (ARRY). HI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.81. Zacks Investment Research reports HI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -1.88%, compared to an industry average of 21.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to HI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have HI as a top-10 holding:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value ETF (IJS)

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (based on S&P SmallCap Value (SLYV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SLYV with an increase of 26.4% over the last 100 days. IJS has the highest percent weighting of HI at 0.7%.

