Hillenbrand Inc (HI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 16, 2019

Hillenbrand Inc (HI) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 16, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.213 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2019. Shareholders who purchased HI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 1.43% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $33.51, the dividend yield is 2.54%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HI was $33.51, representing a -27.15% decrease from the 52 week high of $46 and a 28.84% increase over the 52 week low of $26.01.

HI is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Amcor plc (AMCR) and Brady Corporation (BRC). HI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.92. Zacks Investment Research reports HI's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 7.14%, compared to an industry average of 7.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.