Hillenbrand (HI) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Hillenbrand Inc (Symbol: HI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $44.70, changing hands as low as $43.58 per share. Hillenbrand Inc shares are currently trading down about 3.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HI's low point in its 52 week range is $26.355 per share, with $52.8422 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $43.78.

