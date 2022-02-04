Hillenbrand (HI) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Hillenbrand Inc (Symbol: HI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $46.18, changing hands as low as $45.72 per share. Hillenbrand Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HI's low point in its 52 week range is $40.30 per share, with $54.15 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $45.89.

