Hillenbrand (HI) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Hillenbrand Inc (Symbol: HI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $27.18, changing hands as high as $28.22 per share. Hillenbrand Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HI's low point in its 52 week range is $13.61 per share, with $40.27 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.36.

