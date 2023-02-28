Hillenbrand (HI) Declares $0.22 Dividend

Hillenbrand said on February 24, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share ($0.88 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 17, 2023 will receive the payment on March 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.22 per share.

At the current share price of $46.56 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.89%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.25%, the lowest has been 1.59%, and the highest has been 5.51%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.66 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.54 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.30. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.04%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 46.78% Upside

As of February 28, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hillenbrand is $68.34. The forecasts range from a low of $62.62 to a high of $77.70. The average price target represents an increase of 46.78% from its latest reported closing price of $46.56.

The projected annual revenue for Hillenbrand is $3,403MM, an increase of 12.28%. The projected annual EPS is $4.41, an increase of 52.17%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 675 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hillenbrand. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 3.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HI is 0.23%, a decrease of 2.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.73% to 73,899K shares. The put/call ratio of HI is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,147K shares representing 7.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,080K shares, representing an increase of 1.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HI by 7.11% over the last quarter.

Clarkston Capital Partners holds 5,116K shares representing 7.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,090K shares, representing an increase of 0.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HI by 99.89% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 2,516K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,385K shares, representing an increase of 5.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HI by 15.10% over the last quarter.

CFSMX - Clarkston Partners Fund Founders Class holds 2,000K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 1,888K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,449K shares, representing an increase of 23.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HI by 99.91% over the last quarter.

Hillenbrand Background Information

Hillenbrand is a global diversified industrial company with businesses that serve a wide variety of industries around the world. The Company pursues profitable growth and robust cash generation to drive increased value for its shareholders. Hillenbrand's portfolio includes industrial businesses such as Coperion, Milacron Injection Molding & Extrusion, and Mold-Masters, in addition to Batesville, a recognized leader in the death care industry in North America.

